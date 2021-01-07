Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - January 7, 2021) - Alternet Systems (OTC Pink: ALYI) classically designed ReVolt EV motorcycle can contribute to a breakout year for the Company. Specifically, the ReVolt EV is being positioned to earn a substantial share of the African ride-share (boda-boda) motorcycle taxi market. Its sleek design, rugged build, and electric-powered engine may make the bike a perfect fit into a crowded African transportation market. Moreover, its size, adaptability to specific demands, and quick acceleration in tight quarters could position the ReVolt as a vehicle of choice.



The ReVolt, and its associated technologies, now represent the Company's primary business focus. Further, Uber, which has already registered 29,000 service providers targeting more than two million users, has helped set the stage for ALYI to fill a valuable and necessary niche.



ALYI thinks that 2021 will be the year to change from the development stage to a revenue-generating business. Early demand for the ReVolt suggests that could happen. The Company announced late last year that they have received pre-orders for 2000 of the ReVolt EV bikes. And, that represents only the Kenya market. The Company expects to sell many more.



Last week, Greenlight Stocks met with Alternet Systems CEO, Randell "Randy" Torno to get his take on how his innovative product portfolio can help change specific markets. Uber has undoubtedly brought new attention to these opportunities, and the company believes its ReVolt and its subsidiary opportunities can drive substantial revenues in the near term by following their lead.



The Greenlight interview can be viewed read in its entirety at the following link below:

Executive Spotlight: Alternet Systems ReVolt EV Motorcycle Nears Production; CEO Explains How It Could Impact His Company

To learn more and keep up with the latest updates at Alternet Systems, Inc., visit https://www.alternetsystems.com/. At the company website, you will find updates on its ReVolt EV motorbike, plans for its entry into the ride-share markets, and information about its product pipeline.

