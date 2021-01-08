

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The average of household spending in Japan was up 1.1 percent on year in November, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday - coming in at 278,718 yen.



That beat expectations for a decline of 1.5 percent following the 1.9 percent increase in October.



On a monthly basis, household spending sank 1.8 percent, missing expectations for a loss of 1.3 percent after gaining 2.1 percent in the previous month.



The average of monthly income per household stood at 473,294 yen, up 0.6 percent on year.



