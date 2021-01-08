Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 7, 2021) - Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (TSXV: DSY) (OTCQB: DSNY), the makers of Play MPE®, a cloud-based SaaS solution for promotional music marketing, today announced that the Company will hold a conference call on January 13, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time) to discuss financial results for its first quarter ended November 30, 2020. The Company plans to release financial results for the third quarter before market open on January 13, 2021.

The conference call will include comments from President, Chief Executive Officer - Fred Vandenberg, Director of Business Development - Glenn Mattern, and Chief Financial Officer - Sam Ritchie.

Date: January 13, 2021

Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time)

Direct dial in: 1-416-764-8688

North America toll-free participant dial in: 1-888-390-0546

Conference ID: 95457453

A replay of the call will be available until January 20, 2021.

Direct replay: 1-416-764-8677

North America toll-free replay: 1-888-390-0541

Replay passcode: 457453#

A transcript will also be available on Destiny's corporate site at https://investors.dsny.com.

About Destiny Media Technologies Inc.

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. ("Destiny"), provides software as service (SaaS) solutions to businesses in the music industry solving critical problems in distribution and promotion. The core service, Play MPE® (www.plaympe.com), provides promotional music marketing to engaged networks of decision makers in radio, film, TV, and beyond. More information can be found at www.dsny.com.

Contacts:

Fred Vandenberg

CEO Destiny Media Technologies, Inc.

604 609 7736 x236

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/71610