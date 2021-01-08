FMW Media Works Corp: New to The Street to Add Expert Segments on Sundays NEWSMAX 930AM EST Shows

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2021 / "New to The Street with anchor Jane King" to add special segments to the Sunday morning Newsmax shows " Coach K on Crypto " featuring Joel Kovshoff. Answering: What is Bitcoin? Why should people use it? How can I spend it? And so much more each week.

One of the first guests to sit on the panel with Coach K will be Innovator Nils Tharandt Ortiz, CEO of PAYPOLITAN (EPAN).

"I am very happy to join the "Coach K and crypto" show. It is amazing to have a show dedicated to crypto because it's like an x-ray of this new industrial revolution called blockchain. I will share my out-of-the-box industry insight with Coach K and the New to The Street NEWSMAX TV audience" stated Nils.

Also joining "New to The Street" will be Blockchangers.tv ALPHA SIGMA CAPITAL RESEARCH featuring CEO Enzo Villani; Wes Levitt Partner, Research and Risk Management; and Nick Birnbaum Principal, Head Analyst.

Appearing on the Jan 17th 930AM EST NEWSMAX broadcast will be SmartKey, PAYPOLITAN,NativeCoin and Pawtocol

About FMW Media FMWMedia Corp. operates one of the longest-running U.S and International sponsored programming T.V. brands "NewToTheStreet", http://www.NewtoTheStreet.com and its blockchain show "Exploring The Block" http://www.ExploringTheBlock.com. Since 2009, these brands run sponsored media formatted shows across three major U.S. Television networks. The TV platforms reach over 540 million homes both in the US and international markets. FMW recently added Newsmax to its broadcasting platform with its first show broadcasted Sunday, Dec 27th https://www.newsmax.com

CONTACT:

For FMW Media:

Bryan Johnson

631-766-7462

Bryan@NewToTheStreet.com

SOURCE: FMW Media Works Corp

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/623561/New-to-The-Street-to-Add-Expert-Segments-on-Sundays-NEWSMAX-930AM-EST-Shows