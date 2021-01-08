

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 1.45 am ET Friday, Swiss unemployment data is due. The jobless rate is seen at 3.5 percent in December versus 3.4 percent in November.



The franc traded mixed against its major rivals before the data. While it was steady against the greenback and the euro, it fell against the pound. Against the yen, it rose.



The franc was worth 0.8854 against the greenback, 117.30 against the yen, 1.0862 against the euro and 1.2018 against the pound at 1:40 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de