Folgende Wertpapiere werden in den Handel an folgenden Handelsplätzen (MIC Code) im Quotation Board an der Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse (FWB) aufgenommen. Die Notierung an anderen Handelsplätzen im Quotation Board an der FWB bleibt unberührt.1 US8085131055 Charles Schwab Corp.2 US3647601083 Gap Inc.3 US8243481061 Sherwin-Williams Co.4 US8793691069 Teleflex Inc.5 US8807701029 Teradyne Inc.6 US0640581007 The Bank of New York Mellon Corp.7 US1890541097 The Clorox Co.8 US5184391044 The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.9 US4278661081 The Hershey Co.10 US4606901001 The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.11 US5010441013 The Kroger Co.12 US6934751057 The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.13 US88339J1051 The Trade Desk Inc.14 US8865471085 Tiffany & Co.15 US8725401090 TJX Companies Inc.16 US8923561067 Tractor Supply Co.17 US89400J1079 TransUnion18 US89832Q1094 Truist Financial Corp.19 US9024941034 Tyson Foods Inc.20 US9113631090 United Rentals Inc.21 US91913Y1001 Valero Energy Corporation22 US92220P1057 Varian Medical Systems Inc.23 US9224751084 Veeva System Inc.24 US92276F1003 Ventas Inc.25 US3848021040 W.W. Grainger Inc.26 US95040Q1040 Welltower Inc.27 US9553061055 West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.28 US98389B1008 Xcel Energy Inc.29 US9892071054 Zebra Technologies Corp.30 US98980G1022 Zscaler Inc.31 US98986T1088 Zynga Inc.32 DE000TUAG109 TUI AG BZR