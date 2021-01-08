

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) reported that its consolidated revenues for December were approximately NT$117.37 billion, a decrease of 6.0 percent from November 2020 and an increase of 13.6 percent from December 2019.



For January through December 2020, TSMC reported revenues of NT$1.34 trillion, an increase of 25.2 percent from 2019.



Headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC is the world's largest dedicated semiconductor foundry. TSMC is the first foundry to provide 5-nanometer production capabilities. It has global operations spanning Asia, Europe, and North America.



