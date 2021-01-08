

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A public health alert has been issued for around 43 pounds of not-ready-to-eat or NRTE, heat treated, not fully cooked chicken enchilada products.



The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS said the warning is given due to misbranding and the presence of undeclared soy, an allergen.



According to the agency, a recall was not requested because the chicken enchilada products are no longer available in commerce.



However, fearing that some products may be in consumers' refrigerators or freezers, FSIS issued the alert to make sure that consumers with allergic reactions to soy are aware that these products should not be consumed.



The alert is given to the NRTE product labeled as 'HyVee mealtime CHICKEN ENCHILADAS', which was produced on January 3, 2021. It comes in 62.4-oz. Or 3-lbs. 14.4-oz. heat and serve container with lot code '21003' and 'Best If Use By: 01/10/2021' date on the product label.



The products bear establishment number 'P51558' inside the USDA mark of inspection. The items were distributed to HyVee retail locations in various states, such as Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin.



The problem was discovered when a HyVee retail store employee identified the labeling issue and reported it to the establishment.



However, the company has not received any confirmed reports of adverse reactions to date due to consumption of these products.



Consumers with food allergies who have purchased these products are urged to throw them away.



In mid December, a health alert was issued for raw frozen New Orleans -Roasted Chicken Wings products imported and labeled with a false USDA mark of inspection.



Further, an alert was given for Country Meats' ready-to-eat 'HOT BBQ Flavor Smoked Pork Snack Sticks' due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen.



In early December, FSIS warned against raw, fresh goat meat products that were produced without the federal inspection and outside inspection hours.



