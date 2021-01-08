On September 23, 2020, the shares in Hudya AB (under name change to Nord Insuretech Group AB) (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to extensive changes in the Company's business, resulting in the Company having to undergo an examination by Nasdaq Stockholm AB (the "Exchange") comparable to that conducted for an entirely new issuer applying for admission to trading. On December 22, 2020, the Company issued a press release with information that the Exchange had approved the Company's shares for continued trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The decision was conditional upon the Company's publication of a company description. On January 7, 2021, the Company issued a press release with information that the Company had published a company description. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation status for the shares of the Company (HUDYA, ISIN code SE0013486255, order book ID 190154) shall be removed with immediate effect. The trading in the Company's shares will be resumed on January 11, 2021, with normal opening procedure. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB