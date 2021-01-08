Lifting of Suspension At Trading Venue FNSE Issuer: Hudya AB, LEI: 54930093JQ1QBZ2QIJ31 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument: HUDYA, SE0013486255 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lifting reason: With reference to the press releases published by Hudya AB on December 22, 2020 and January 7, 2021. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Continuous January 11, 2021, with normal opening procedure. trading from: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comments: Order books have been flushed. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Related N/A instruments: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Contact details: Issuer Surveillance +46 8 405 70 50 Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 62 90 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority has been notified. Nasdaq Stockholm AB