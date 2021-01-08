

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks advanced on Friday as the prospects of more fiscal stimulus under the Biden administration and the rollout of coronavirus vaccines raised hopes for an economic recovery.



After an unprecedented chaotic and violent scenes unfolded at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, President Trump called for calm and pledged to ensure a smooth and orderly transition of power to the new administration.



Focus now turns to the all-important U.S. non-farm payrolls data due later in the day, with economists expecting employment to rise by 71,000 jobs in December after an increase of 245,000 jobs in November.



The unemployment rate is expected to inch up to 6.8 percent from 6.7 percent.



The benchmark CAC 40 rose 26 points, or half a percent, to 5,697 after rising 0.7 percent on Thursday.



Food services and facilities management company Sodexo surged almost 8 percent after its revenue trend improved in the latest quarter, despite the start of the second wave or Covid-19 in November.



Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics jumped 4.2 percent. The company said its preliminary fourth quarter net revenues are above the business outlook range provided on October 22, 2020.



