It has been decided to admit the following mortgage bond (SDRO) for trading and official listing with effect from 12 January 2021: Udsteder / issuer Realkredit Danmark A/S Første dato for handel / First day of trading 12-01-2021 ISIN DK0004618816 Instrument name/ticker 0,0RDSD22S43 Udstedelsesvaluta / Currency, issuance DKK Årlig nominel rente / Nominal interest rate 0 Udløbsdato / Maturity date 01-10-2043 Terminer pr. år / Payments per year 4 ?? For further information please contact Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66