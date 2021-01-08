Castellum's Year-end report 2020 to be published on January 22, 2021 - invitation to teleconference

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday January 22, 2021, 08:00 am (CET), Castellum will publish the Year-end report 2020. Investors, analysts and journalists are hereby invited to participate in a teleconference at 09:00 am (CET) on the same date.

The Year-end report 2020 will be presented during the teleconference which will be hosted by Castellum's CEO Henrik Saxborn and CFO Ulrika Danielsson. The presentation will also include a Q&A session and will be held in English.

Date:January 22, 2021

Time: Report published 08:00 am (CET)

Teleconference 09:00-10:30 am (CET)

To participate in the teleconference, please dial in on any of the telephone numbers below at least ten minutes before the teleconference:

SE: +46 856642704

UK: +44 3333009269

US: +1 8332498407

NL: +31 207219495

You can access the presentation and the conference via the streaming link below:

https://financialhearings.com/event/13046

The Year-end report 2020 and presentation will be available on castellum.com: https://www.castellum.se/en/Investorrelations/download-center/

Castellum AB (publ)

For further information, contact:

Ulrika Danielsson, CFO, Castellum AB, phone +46 706 47 12 61

