Freitag, 08.01.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 653 internationalen Medien
Meilenstein im Milliardenmarkt: Psyched Wellness beginnt präklinische Studie!
WKN: 906997 ISIN: SE0000379190 
08.01.21
10:33 Uhr
PR Newswire
08.01.2021
Castellum's Year-end report 2020 to be published on January 22, 2021 - invitation to teleconference

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday January 22, 2021, 08:00 am (CET), Castellum will publish the Year-end report 2020. Investors, analysts and journalists are hereby invited to participate in a teleconference at 09:00 am (CET) on the same date.

The Year-end report 2020 will be presented during the teleconference which will be hosted by Castellum's CEO Henrik Saxborn and CFO Ulrika Danielsson. The presentation will also include a Q&A session and will be held in English.

Date:January 22, 2021

Time: Report published 08:00 am (CET)

Teleconference 09:00-10:30 am (CET)

To participate in the teleconference, please dial in on any of the telephone numbers below at least ten minutes before the teleconference:

SE: +46 856642704

UK: +44 3333009269

US: +1 8332498407

NL: +31 207219495

You can access the presentation and the conference via the streaming link below:

https://financialhearings.com/event/13046

The Year-end report 2020 and presentation will be available on castellum.com: https://www.castellum.se/en/Investorrelations/download-center/

Castellum AB (publ)

For further information, contact:

Ulrika Danielsson, CFO, Castellum AB, phone +46 706 47 12 61

About Castellum

Castellum is one of the Nordic region's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters. One of our sustainability goals is to be entirely climate neutral by 2030. Castellum is the only Nordic real estate company selected by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI). The Castellum share is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

Beyond expectations

www.castellum.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/castellum/r/castellum-s-year-end-report-2020-to-be-published-on-january-22--2021---invitation-to-teleconference,c3265037

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/8364/3265037/1357088.pdf

Press release 210108

© 2021 PR Newswire
