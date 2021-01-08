EXCHANGE NOTICE, JANUARY 08, 2021 SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS (Record Id 158930) ENDOMINES AB: SUBSCRIPTION RIGHT OF THE SHARE ISSUE The subscription rights of the share issue of Endomines AB will be traded as of January 11, 2021. Identifiers of the subscription rights: Trading code: ENDOMU0121 ISIN code: SE0015382023 Orderbook id: 213768 Market Segment: OMX HEL Equity rights Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table Subscription period: January 11, 2021 - January 25, 2021 Trading starts: January 11, 2021 Last trading day: January 19, 2021 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260