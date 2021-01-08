

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French industrial production decreased for the first time in seven months in November, the statistical office Insee showed Friday.



Industrial output fell 0.9 percent month-on-month, reversing a 1.9 percent rise in October. This was the first decline since April and slower than the economists' forecast of -1 percent.



At the same time, manufacturing output grew 0.5 percent, but slower than the 0.8 percent increase seen in October.



Mining and quarrying, energy, water supply and waste management output contracted 8.5 percent, while construction output grew 3.6 percent in November.



Compared to February, the last month before the beginning of the first general lockdown, output remained significantly lower by 4.2 percent in the manufacturing industry and by 4.1 percent in the whole industry.



