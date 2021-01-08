VISIATIV: 97% interest in the capital of the Consulting business Starting of exclusive negotiations for the sale of Valla

Lyon, 7 january 2021 - 7.30 am. The Visiativ group, which creates digital platforms for corporate transformation, is listed on Euronext Growth in Paris (FR0004029478, ALVIV).

In its CATALYST 2023 strategic plan, Visiativ set itself an objective of creating and developing the synergies from acquisitions made in recent years in order to reinforce its global value proposition and improve the Group's overall financial performance. With this in mind, the Group is announcing the increasing of its equity interest in the Consulting division and the divestment of its loss-making subsidiary Valla.

The Group is also reporting a globally resilient level of activity in the fourth quarter of 2020, which should allow it to record a moderate contraction in its activity in 2020 given the public health crisis, with annual revenue, at a constant exchange rate and scope, declining by around 8%, similar to that reported at the end of September 2020.

Starting of exclusive negotiations for the sale of a majority interest in its subsidiary Valla

Visiativ is announcing that it has begun exclusive negotiations for the sale of a majority interest in Valla, a company specialising in the design, prototyping and manufacturing of parts through 3D printing, to an industrial partner. Following the deal, Visiativ would retain a 19% minority stake in Valla, which it currently wholly owns.

In 2019, Valla generated revenue of €2.0m and operating income of -€0.9m. Visiativ recognised €2.0m of goodwill amortisation the same year, equal to the entirety of Valla's goodwill recorded on the Group's balance sheet at the end of 2019.

The sale of this majority interest should be completed during the first quarter of 2021.

Acquisition of a 97% stake in Visiativ Conseil on 31 December 2020

Visiativ is announcing that, at the end of 2020, it completed the acquisition of a 19.5% stake in Visiativ Conseil (the Innovation Consulting business's controlling holding company).

This new transaction follows the acquisition of a 21% stake in 2020, which increased Visiativ's interest in the Innovation Consulting business's holding company to 77.6%. Visiativ now has a 97% interest in Visiativ Conseil, allowing the group to benefit from tax consolidation and structural optimisation.

In July 2020, Visiativ also acquired 11.25% of ABGI USA and 15.78% of ABGI France from non-operational minority shareholders.

These equity transactions, which increase Visiativ's stake in a strategic division, will help to boost value creation for Visiativ's shareholders.

Financial agenda

FY 2020 revenues: Wednesday 27 January 2021

FY 2020 results: Wednesday 24 March 2021

These dates have yet to be confirmed and may be subject to change if necessary. All publications will be issued after close of trading on Euronext Paris.

