Date:08 January 2021



Strategic Equity Capital Plc



LEI: 2138003R5GB8QZU2G577

Net Asset Value

The unaudited cum-income net asset value ("NAV") of Strategic Equity Capital Plc as at the close of business on 07 January 2021 is:

288.23 pence per share.

The NAV is calculated in accordance with stated policies. Applicable accounting standards and AIC recommendations are followed.

For further information, please contact:

PATAC Limited

Company Secretary

0131 378 0500