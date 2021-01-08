In a significant development to accelerate the ongoing digital transformation in the insurance industry, digital consulting firm ADROSONIC has entered a partnership with INSTANDA, a UK-based SaaS Insurance software platform. Industry experts say that ADROSONIC's insurance domain expertise and INSTANDA's no code platform will empower insurers with the agility to price risk in ways that meet the client's needs in a changing post-Covid-19 world.

Delighted over the tie-up, Tim Hardcastle, the CEO Founder of INSTANDA, said: "Partnerships play a key role in the insurance industry, not merely for the growth and expansion of the business involved, but also for the transformation of the industry. The new partnership with ADROSONIC is exciting as it provides capability to new markets in North America, India, Middle East as well as Europe."

Mayank, CEO MD, ADROSONIC, said that the tie-up would provide insurers with innovative digital product and customer propositions for new markets as well as liberate insurers from inflexible legacy tech and from high-risk, high-cost and multi-year change programs.

"Given the paradigm shift that the market is undergoing, partnership models need to demonstrate not just agility and flexibility but to do so with high quality execution. ADROSONIC and INSTANDA have an outstanding track record of delivery so I am excited at what we can offer insurers to realise their ambitions and bring new ideas to market," Hardcastle added.

"An unprecedented event like Covid-19 has left a sudden yet profound impact on the Insurance Industry and their IT Systems, as they are now subject to rigorous scrutiny following the rapid shifting of entire workplaces online that was forced due to the pandemic," Mayank said.

"As the key decision-makers respond to the new market demands and opportunities, they are starting to question the limitations of their existing processes and legacy systems, they also had to reassess the cost base turning to a more cost-effective and agile platform which enables them to provide quicker and more responsive service to their customers and clients. In such a scenario, INSTANDA's no code platform coupled with ADROSONIC's domain expertise along with a wide range of digital accelerators including RPA, Data Analytics, CRM are key in liberating insurers from inflexible legacy technologies.

These accelerators will power transformation across organisations looking at improving their ROI by dramatically reduced product launch times, underwriting and distribution costs and an unrivalled customer experience," he concluded.

INSTANDA works with the leading carriers, MGA's and brokers in UK, Europe, North America, LATAM, Africa, Middle East and Australia. INSTANDA is the Insurance Industry's first no-code business platform and allows insurers to break into new markets as well as overcome the drawbacks of legacy IT systems and embrace the benefits of digital transformation.

About ADROSONIC:

ADROSONIC is an innovative, business-focused Digital consulting firm empowering organisations with a complete framework of IT Solutions and Services. A trusted partner for both service and product-based companies, ADROSONIC has a global presence with offices in India, UK and the USA. Possessing competencies in the fields of Robotic Process Automation, Data Analytics, CRM services, Application Services, Digital Quality Assurance and Software Testing, ADROSONIC strives to pave the Digital Roadmap for emerging and traditional business organisations. Visit https://www.adrosonic.com/ for more information and follow us on @adrosonic on Twitter and ADROSONIC on LinkedIn.

About INSTANDA:

Converting the lethargic back office to an agile middle and front office with low upfront costs. Using INSTANDA, organisations can now think and act at the same speed, where rates, questions, documents, customer journeys can be amended in minutes and new products can be launched in days and weeks via the INSTANDA no code interface. ROI is delivered in months via dramatically reduced product manufacturing, underwriting and distribution costs with unrivalled customer experience. Visit https://instanda.com/ for more information and follow us @instandaF2X on Twitter and INSTANDA on LinkedIn.

