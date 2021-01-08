DJ AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETF - USD: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETF - USD (GLDA) AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETF - USD: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Jan-2021 / 12:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETF - USD DEALING DATE: 07/01/2021 NAV PER SHARE: GBX: 76.5923 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 44622400 CODE: GLDA ISIN: FR0013416716 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GLDA Sequence No.: 91085 EQS News ID: 1159333 End of Announcement EQS News Service

