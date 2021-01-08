PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's industrial production rose at a softer pace, while construction output decreased in November, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Friday.
Industrial production rose a working-day adjusted 0.4 percent year-on-year in November, after a 1.3 percent growth in October. Economists had forecast a 2.5 percent decline.
Manufacturing output gained 0.9 percent yearly in November.
Mining and quarrying output decreased 11.0 percent and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning fell 1.7 percent.
On a monthly basis, industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 1.7 percent in November.
Industrial new orders increased 1.1 percent year-on-year in November.
Separate data from the statistical office showed that the construction output decreased a working-day adjusted 8.4 percent annually in November, following a 10.5 percent fall in October.
On a seasonally adjusted basis, the construction output rose 0.9 percent monthly in November.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de