

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's industrial production rose at a softer pace, while construction output decreased in November, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Friday.



Industrial production rose a working-day adjusted 0.4 percent year-on-year in November, after a 1.3 percent growth in October. Economists had forecast a 2.5 percent decline.



Manufacturing output gained 0.9 percent yearly in November.



Mining and quarrying output decreased 11.0 percent and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning fell 1.7 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 1.7 percent in November.



Industrial new orders increased 1.1 percent year-on-year in November.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the construction output decreased a working-day adjusted 8.4 percent annually in November, following a 10.5 percent fall in October.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the construction output rose 0.9 percent monthly in November.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de