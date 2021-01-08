

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's industrial production increased in November, albeit at a softer pace, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Friday.



Industrial production grew a working-day adjusted 1.6 percent year-on-year in November, after a 2.7 percent increase in October.



The industrial production volume increased 3.5 percent yearly in November, after a 0.6 percent rise in October. Economists had forecast a 3.3 percent gain.



A growth in production was observed in manufacture of transport equipment, manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products, while a decline was seen in the majority of manufacturing subsections, manufacture of food products, beverages and tobacco products, the agency said.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production fell 1.2 percent monthly in November, after a 2.8 percent gain in the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

