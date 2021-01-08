Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 08.01.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 653 internationalen Medien
Meilenstein im Milliardenmarkt: Psyched Wellness beginnt präklinische Studie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
08.01.2021 | 13:04
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

China Report ASEAN presents the story of a millennial university graduate and her career choice as a poverty-alleviation civil servant in China's hinterland

BEIJING, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Liang Lin is a millennial civil servant working for the poverty-reduction program in Minqiang Village of Shizhong Town in Jiangyan City, Sichuan Province. Every day, Liang rides her scooter to travel the six-kilometer distance between the village and the town. Over the past two years, Liang has been working with her colleagues to help local villagers in need and to consolidate the poverty alleviation achievements they had made.

Liang got her master degree at Fudan University in Shanghai, but she decided to leave the metropolis after graduation. From a glamorous city to a remote countryside, from a rich and populous place to a poor and obscure location, Liang's life has been undergoing a lot of changes. Faced with many options and possibilities, why did Liang finally make up her mind to be a civil servant? Let's walk into her world and find the answer.

Contact: Zhang Yibo
Tel:0086-15011590696
Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/1057148617676800/videos/985898338571268
YouTube: https://youtu.be/BxJ0LfMBvfw

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1396861/China_Report_ASEAN_Logo.jpg
Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BxJ0LfMBvfw

China Report ASEAN logo (PRNewsfoto/China Report ASEAN)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.