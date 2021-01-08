

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's jobless rate declined in November, data from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Friday.



The jobless rate fell to 8.9 percent in November from 9.5 percent October. This was the lowest since May, when the rate was 8.7 percent.



The employment rate rose to 58.3 percent in November from 58.1 percent in the previous month.



The number of employed increased by 63,000 persons from the previous month.



The unemployment rate among the youth aged between 15 and 24, decreased to 29.5 percent in November from 29.9 percent in the prior month.



