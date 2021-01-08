Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT) As at close of business on 07-January-2021 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 359.73p INCLUDING current year revenue 361.60p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 359.74p INCLUDING current year revenue 361.61p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---