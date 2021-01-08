

MOLINE (dpa-AFX) - John Deere, the brand name of machinery manufacturer Deere & Co., has recalled Frontier model rotary tillers citing injury risks, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.



The recall involves around 1,740 units of Frontier-branded rotary tillers for use with compact utility tractors sold in the U.S. and about 140 sold in Canada.



'Frontier' and model RT1142, RT1149, RT1157, RT1165, RT1173, RT1181, RT3042, RT3042R, RT3049, RT3049R, RT3062, or RT3062R are printed on the back of the tiller.



The tillers manufactured in India were sold at John Deere dealers nationwide from May 2019 through November 2020 for between about $2,000 and $3,200.



The agency noted that some PTO drivelines were assembled without a specified safety sign, which explains the associated hazards, and that an operator or bystander can become entangled if there is contact with the driveline.



However, the Moline, Illinois-based company has not received any reports of incidents or injuries to date related to the recalled tillers.



Consumers are urged to contact an authorized John Deere dealer for a free inspection and repair.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DEERE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de