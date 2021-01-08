DJ Results of EGM

BCRE Brack Capital Real Estate N.V. Results of EGM 08-Jan-2021 / 13:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 8 January 2021 BCRE - Brack Capital Real Estate Investments N.V. ("BCRE" or the "Company") Results of EGM The Company hereby announces that, at its Extraordinary General Meeting held earlier today, all the resolutions as set out in full in the Notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting (the "Notice"), dated 8 January 2021, were adopted. The Notice and the Minutes of the Annual General Meeting are available on the Company's website www.brack-capital.com [1]. ENQUIRIES: BCRE - Brack Capital Real Estate Investments N.V. Nansia Koutsou, Chief Executive Officer Yiannis Peslikas, Chief Financial Officer +31 20 514 1004 Novella Communications Tim Robertson +44 203 151 7008 About BCRE BCRE is an international real estate development and investment group, headquartered in the Netherlands and listed on the Cyprus Stock Exchange. Through its subsidiary and associated undertakings, the Company is interested in, develops and operates and international portfolio of real estate assets in the markets it operates. The Company has established local management team platforms with significant local market expertise. At present, the Company has offices and teams in New York, Moscow, Amsterdam and Limassol. Regulatory filing PDF file File: Results of EGM [2] Language: English Company: BCRE Brack Capital Real Estate N.V. Barbara Strozzilaan 201 1083HN Amsterdam Netherlands Internet: http://www.brack-capital.com/ ISIN: NL0010763611 Euronext Ticker: MLBCR AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 1159350 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1159350 08-Jan-2021 CET/CEST 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=76302948ff379ca0b646ab61a58c21bc&application_id=1159350&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ce9ee260f03a4a6d5612d21468778330&application_id=1159350&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

