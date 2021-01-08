With effect from January 11, 2021, the subscription rights in Copperstone Resources AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including January 21, 2021. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: COPP TR B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0015381991 Order book ID: 213770 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from January 11, 2021, the paid subscription shares in Copperstone Resources AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: COPP BTA B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0015382007 Order book ID: 213771 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB