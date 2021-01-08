

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The French trade deficit narrowed in November as exports continued its recovery that began in June, the customs office reported Friday.



The trade shortfall fell to an eight-month low of EUR 3.56 billion in November from EUR 4.63 billion in October.



Exports climbed 1.1 percent on month and imports decreased 1.5 percent in November. On yearly basis, exports decreased 8.9 percent and imports were down 8.7 percent.



Another report from the central bank showed that the current account deficit narrowed to EUR 1.4 billion in November from EUR 3.8 billion in October.



