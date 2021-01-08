

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine has been given regulatory approval for supply by the U.K.'s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency. It is the third COVID-19 vaccine to be approved for use by the MHRA.



The vaccine is approved for use in people 18 years and over, and it can be used by pregnant and breastfeeding women following a discussion with their healthcare provider on the benefits and risks. It can be stored at minus 20 degrees Celsius for up to six months, the MHRA said in a statement.



The dosage for the specific vaccine requires two doses to be given. It is recommended to administer the second dose 28 days after the first.



In earlier December, the U.K. granted a temporary authorization for emergency use for Pfizer and BioNTech SE's mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate, BNT162b2. It was the first authorization in the World for a vaccine to combat the COVID-19.



In late December, AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine was approved for emergency supply in the UK.



