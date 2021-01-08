Deepak Agarwal Shares How Convenience Has Shaped The Wellness Industry

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2021 / Reflecting on 2020, convenience is the overarching theme that has impacted the way corporations conduct business. From retail to wellness, convenience has become a growing priority, as companies have recognized the shifts in consumer behavior and a growing preference for easily accessible products and services - especially as the global pandemic has made so many elements of life more challenging and less convenient.

Reflecting on how this new trend has shaped the health and wellness industry, Deepak Agarwal, c-suite executive and long-time entrepreneur in various industries, recognizes that options emerging to satisfy consumer desire for convenience have been disruptive and innovative. Recent offerings not only aim to meet consumers where they are but also to exceed their expectations and stir demand. "In all industry categories, consumers have expanded their definitions and expectations of convenience, turning towards effective solutions that are both easily accessible and make them feel good about themselves," explains Dee Agarwal. "The health and wellness space is no exception. The global pandemic has accelerated innovation within the industry to provide everything from at-home exercise regimens and professional nutrition advice to personalized virtual health consultations."

This push towards convenience has actually empowered greater access to healthy lifestyle practices for many consumers. For example, around 25% of global consumers claim that they did not visit a medical professional in 2019, as they could not find the time in their busy schedules. In the face of this challenge, telehealth offerings have grown exponentially, offering patients the ability to receive personalized, professional care remotely. Similarly, one of the top reasons individuals report living a sedentary lifestyle is due to the feeling that there is a lack of time or money to prioritize healthy diet and exercise. Recent products and services providing access to inexpensive nutrition and fitness programs are revolutionizing the way that consumers champion and pursue their personal health.

"As we live in a fast-paced environment, consumers often struggle to make time for themselves and their health," notes Dee Agarwal. "This is something that I and other professionals in the health and wellness space have identified and are looking to mitigate. Technological advances have helped to catalyze this shift. Through the use of technology, consumers are able to access information, products, and expert advice efficiently - often instantly."

These rising trends are something that entrepreneurs in the health industry like Dee Agarwal are monitoring closely to identify opportunities and develop strategies and products that will satisfy the customer needs now and in the future. As he looks at the convenience-fueled growth of the wellness industry, Deepak Agarwal offers a few examples of how key players in space are adapting to provide convenient solutions for all:

Healthy Meal Kit Delivery

Nutrition is an essential part of wellness, and many food and beverage companies are looking to grow by making healthy eating easier and more convenient. As a result, meal kits and pre-made recipes represent a significant shift in the food sales industry. According to Statista, the meal delivery service market is anticipated to more than double in a few years, with a projected value of $11.6 billion by 2022. Companies like Blue Apron and Sun Basket have risen in popularity, delivering the pre-portioned ingredients and easy-to-prepare recipes directly to consumers by just completing a questionnaire of food preferences, health goals, dietary needs and restrictions, and delivery cadence.

These services make it easier than ever for people to cook a healthy meal at home without ever having to leave their homes to purchase groceries. Not only does this offer convenience, but it provides consumers with well-rounded meals and detailed nutrition facts to be able to monitor nutritional intake and progress towards health goals.

Home Fitness

There's no doubt that the brands that have embraced fitness tech innovations are thriving this year. From digital fitness equipment, smart fitness wearables, fitness apps, and streaming fitness subscriptions, this growing market is expected to reach an estimated $27.4 billion by 2022.

One great example of at-home workouts has been Peloton, which has built a connected community of home fitness enthusiasts and offered a communal and interactive fitness experience beyond its existing equipment. Companies like Peloton prove that people are willing to pay for great experiences as long as it is convenient and easy to use.

These technological advancements and offerings have taken advantage of consumers' growing demand for convenience in a time when public gyms and team sports are unavailable or unsafe.

Virtual Health Consultations

In a year defined by a global pandemic, healthcare offices have been forced to adapt their patient care protocols to accommodate the mass intake of COVID-19 positive patients. While some facilities already offered some form of virtual health consultation, the technology quickly became a necessity rather than a luxury.

"Whether due to safety measures or insufficient space or staff, many healthcare offices integrated some form of digital appointment offerings to be able to help as many patients as possible, and while this was a response to a need, we don't anticipate this will go away, even once the pandemic is under control," says Dee Agarwal. "In fact, we are likely going to observe an expansion of healthcare offerings in this format, as it creates efficiencies for both healthcare providers and patients."

This prediction is echoed by Medical Economics, which found that 83% of patients expect to use telemedicine after the pandemic resolves.

"Convenience is driving innovation in the health and wellness industry," explains Deepak Agarwal. "While the pandemic has really forced us to make changes that we may not have opted to make on our own, social distancing requirements have shifted lifestyles and redefined the way that consumers think about wellness. The need for remote, virtual, and convenient solutions that support wellness are forecasted to continue to shape the industry as a whole, and the opportunities are unbridled by physical and technological restraints."

