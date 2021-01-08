

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) announced Friday that Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Tony Somma has informed the Board of Directors that he will leave the Company and retire.



Somma served at the current positions since Evergy's formation in 2018 and leaves after 27 years of service to the Company and its predecessor, Westar Energy.



Previously, he served as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of Westar Energy since 2011 and held various financial roles at Westar Energy after joining the company in 1994 in corporate development.



To support a smooth transition, Somma has agreed to continue in his current roles until his successor is appointed. The Company will conduct a search to identify its next Chief Financial Officer.



