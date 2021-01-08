DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding 08-Jan-2021 / 13:15 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM IN ACCORDANCE WITH ARTICLE 19 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATIONS* *1* *Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated* a) Name LORD LAMONT *2* *Reason for the notification* a) Position/status DIRECTOR b) Initial notification INITIAL /Amendment *3* *Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor* a) Name CHELVERTON UK DIVIDEND TRUST PLC b) LEI 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 *4* * Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted* a) Description of the Ordinary Shares of 25p financial instrument, type of instrument GB0006615826 Identification code b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) (i) GBP1.6845 6,941 d) Aggregated information 6,941 - Aggregated volume GBP1.6845 per share - Price GBP11,692.11 - Total value of 83,976 shares transaction - Cumulative holdings e) Date of the transaction 8 January 2020 f) Place of the transaction LONDON ISIN: GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: DSH TIDM: SDVP LEI Code: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 91101 EQS News ID: 1159374 End of Announcement EQS News Service

