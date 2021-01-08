DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Holdings In Company

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Holdings In Company 08-Jan-2021 / 13:19 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Standard Form TR-1 Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i 1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: Dalata Hotel Group Plc 2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): [ ] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights [ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments [ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights [x] Other (please specify)iii: Transfer of proxy voting shares 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv: Name: Bank of Montreal City and country of registered office (if applicable): Montreal, Canada 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: BMO Asset Management Limited 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 06/01/2021 6. Date on which issuer notified: 08/01/2021 7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: Crossed above 3% 8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: % of voting rights % of Total of Total attached to shares (total voting both in number of 9.A) rights % (9.A + of through 9.B) voting financia rights l of instrume issuervi nts i (total of 9.B.1 + 9.B.2) Resulting 3.85 N/A 3.85 222,732, situation 900 on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Position N/A N/A N/A of previous notificat ion (if applicabl e) 9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii: A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type Number of voting rightsix % of voting of rights shares ISIN code (if possible) Direct Indirect Direct Indirect IE00BJMZDW83 8,584,783 3.85 SUBTOTAL A 8,584,783 3.85 B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of % of instrument datex Conversion voting voting Periodxi rights rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/ converted. SUBTOTAL B.1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations Type of Expiration Exercise/ Physical Number of % financial datex Conversion or cash voting of instrument Period xi settleme rights vot ntxii ing rig hts SUBTOTAL B.2 10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box): [ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii [X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv: Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or % of Total of is higher than the notifiable voting both if threshold rights it through equals financi or is al higher instrum than the ents if notifiab it le equals threshol or is d higher than the notifia ble thresho ld Bank of Montreal BMO Global Asset Management (Europe) Limited BMO Asset Management (Holdings) plc BMO Investment Business Limited Bank of Montreal BMO Global Asset Management (Europe) Limited BMO Asset Management (Holdings) plc BMO AM Group (Holdings) Limited BMO AM Group (Management) Limited BMO AM Holdings Limited BMO Asset Management Limited 3.54 0 3.54 11. In case of proxy voting: Bank of Montreal will cease to hold 2.61%and 5,823,598 voting rights as of 29 January 2021 12. Additional informationxvi: Done in London, England, on 08/01/2021 ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83 Category Code: HOL TIDM: DAL,DHG LEI Code: 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications Sequence No.: 91103 EQS News ID: 1159380 End of Announcement EQS News Service

