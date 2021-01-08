Anzeige
PR Newswire
08.01.2021 | 15:10
GameChange Solar Unveils Bifacial Tracker Reflector Technology to Boost Power Production 15-20%

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GameChange Solar today announced BifacialReflector, a patent-pending new technology which dramatically increases power production for the GameChange Solar Genius Tracker with bifacial modules. The technology is a highly reflective (.95 albedo), permanent solid surface up to 4m wide, which reflects light from just above ground level to the back of the bifacial modules. This technology is a significant improvement over other ideas since it is not a ground cover which has a limited life and requires constant maintenance. BifacialReflector is a self-cleaning, long-term (40-year life) solution. The reflectors can boost the gain by up to an estimated total of 15-20% when using bifacial modules, which is approximately 5-8% extra gain versus other bifacial trackers which do not have BifacialReflector technology.

Andrew Worden, CEO of GameChange Solar, stated: "Solar power plant owners globally have been asking for a cost-effective, long life, maintenance-free, high reflectivity (.95 albedo) ground cover to place under trackers with bifacial modules. We are excited to have been able to provide a unique and superior solution, the BifacialReflector technology. Our technology has a significant power boost for bifacial modules and has a life of 40 years with no maintenance, making it a meaningful breakthrough for the industry."

Contact and media inquiries can be directed to Derick Botha +1 (302) 528-2125
email: derick.botha@gamechangesolar.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1396669/gamechange.jpg

