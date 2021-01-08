Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2021) - Urbanimmersive Inc. (TSXV: UI) (OTCQB: UBMRF) has launched UiMeet3D, bringing 3D tours to a new interactive level. A newly integrated feature of the company's 3D tour technology, UiMeet3D provides an innovative approach to remotely visit digitalized real places with friends and clients resulting in a more social, engaging and interactive 3D tour.

Combining cutting-edge multi-user servers, 3D real place environments and video conference technologies, UiMeet3D is the first immersive solution on the market enabling people to walk through a digitalized real place such as a property for sale, while visually interacting with other visitors represented by avatars. This exciting technology, which displays avatars incorporating people's live camera feeds, does not require any software, plugin download or installation, making it easy to use on any browser or device.

UiMeet3D essentially simulates real life visits to digitalized real environments, providing real estate professionals with a new and powerful lead generation and communication tool to improve conversion rates. For example, a real estate agent can recreate a virtual open house, share the 3D tour on social media to invite prospects, greet visitors as they enter the digitalized home, see them freely walk between rooms, and actively engage with the visitors as they would in person.

In addition to real estate projects, a retail operation can use UiMeet3D to enable a live representative to greet incoming visitors, watch them freely walking through the retail store and engage with customers looking for information. In the context of large spaces such as offices, hotels, resorts, warehouses or commercial buildings, UiMeet3D enables a large group of visitors to interact together based on their locations while providing a moderator or guide with an interactive map displaying all participants in real time.

This technology also opens the company to numerous exciting new market opportunities in Virtual Reality with social 3D virtual events, virtual trade shows, virtual exhibitions, virtual classrooms, virtual off-site engineering inspections and more. As it takes just a couple of hours to scan a large space to create a 3D tour with Urbanimmersive's technology, a retail store could even update its 3D Pocket Website on a regular basis depending on inventory or seasonal changes.

Throughout the testing, Urbanimmersive presented UiMeet3D to a diverse group of photographers and agents from different locations, receiving unanimously positive feedback from all users.

Éric Paquette, Founder and President of EGP TechnoVirtuel, one of the largest real estate photography agencies in Canada, and a significant new UI client, stated: "The Covid-19 crisis is accelerating the adoption for 3D home viewing tours which is consequently expanding home buyers and sellers online behaviors. UiMeet3D is a very compelling innovation towards this rapid digital transformation in the real estate industry and we are very excited to be the first real estate photography business to bring this innovation to our clients in Canada."

Luc Vaillancourt, a top real estate agent producer at Via Capitale, a Brookfield real estate Canadian brokerage company, is already planning on using UiMeet3D for all his listings, added: "With 3D tours, home buyers can visit our listings from A to Z but agents cannot engage and interact with them to tell the full story. UiMeet3D solves this problem and resistance from many real estate agents of using 3D tours as it enables the agent to be where the buyers are in the 3D tours."

For every 3D tour produced on its platform, the company is providing a limited free-to-use UiMeet3D version that allows to see all visitor avatars in the 3D tour, up to 20 participants per room, open text-based chatrooms and invite visitors for one-on-one video live meeting.

The company will soon be launching a Premium version, targeting intensive users such as commercial, educational and industrial clients, which provides visitor alert notifications, greeting chats, video bots and unlimited number video live meetings. The Premium version will open up incremental revenue streams as it will be offered on a pay-per-minute basis and on a subscription model.

Real estate professionals using Urbanimmersive's 3D tours will be able to subscribe to different UiMeet3D packages directly from their dashboard provided by photographers using the company's SaaS platform, thereby providing the company's photography clients with an additional revenue stream. A Beta version of UiMeet3D is now available in select geographical areas and will soon be released globally.

