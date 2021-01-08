Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2021) -Blocplay Entertainment Inc. (CSE: PLAY) (the "Company") is pleased to announce it has granted 2,600,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company exercisable at a price of $0.165 per share and expiring on January 8, 2026, to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company. The common shares issuable upon exercise of the options are subject to a four-month hold period from the original date of grant.

