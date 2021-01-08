New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2021) - DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSXV: DGTL) (OTCQB: DGTHF) (FSE: A2QB0L) ("DGTL" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of the second tranche of the non-brokered private placement announced on November 25, 2020, and updated on December 17, 2020 (the "Offering"). In the second tranche, the Company raised aggregate gross proceeds of $883,615 by the issue and sale of 2,524,614 common shares (each a "Common Share") at a price per Common Share of $0.35.

Pursuant to the first and second tranches of the Offering, the Company issued 5,714,285 Common Shares for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $2,000,000.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Offering to develop the software of its wholly owned subsidiary, Hashoff LLC, to service the fastest-growing multimedia social media application markets. Specifically, the Company will finance the software development of the Hashoff SaaS (software-as-a-service) technology platform to service digital media platforms such as TikTok, Snapchat, Twitch, Triller, Reels and others, and for general working capital purposes.

All securities issued in the second tranche of the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period expiring May 8, 2021.

---

For more information, visit https://dgtlinc.com or contact:

Investor Relations

John Belfontaine, Director

Email: IR@dgtlinc.com

Phone: +1 (877) 879-3485

DGTL HOLDINGS INC.

DGTL Holdings Inc. acquires and accelerates innovative and disruptive digital media and advertising technology companies, powered by Artificial Intelligence. DGTL (i.e. Digital Growth Technologies and Licensing) specializes in accelerating fully commercialized enterprise level SaaS (software-as-a-service) companies via a blend of unique capitalization structures. DGTL Holdings Inc. trades its common shares on the TSX Venture exchange under the symbol "DGTL".

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term

is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility

for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/71619