Menhaden Plc - Notification of Transaction

Menhaden PLC

(the "Company")

Notification and public disclosure of transaction

The Company has been notified of an internal transfer of shares from the Company's Portfolio Manager, Menhaden Capital Management LLP to the individual partners of Menhaden Capital Management LLP. On 7 January 2021, Mr Luciano Suana, partner of Menhaden Capital Management LLP, acquired 40,000 ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of £1 per share.

As a result of the transfer, Mr Suana now holds a total of 1,558,239 Ordinary Shares, representing an aggregate 1.95% of the Company's issued share capital.

For further information:

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

020 3709 8734