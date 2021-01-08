Happy Healthy Thin Opens New Location in Grapevine, Texas

GRAPEVINE, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2021 / Happy Healthy Thin, one of the leading holistic weight loss services in the country, has recently opened a brand-new location in Grapevine, Texas. The new location is located just off of Highway 121 and Glade Road, directly across the street from the scenic Delaney Vineyards.

Happy Healthy Thin decided to open this new Grapevine location in order to have more space to serve their clients. Along with more space comes a range of services that are now offered. These services include Contour Light Therapy, a non-invasive fat reduction therapy that uses the power of LED light. This innovative therapy promises to help clients lose inches and tighten their skin the very same day of the appointment. The best part about it is that the procedure is not painful, surgery isn't required, and there will be no bruising after the fact whatsoever. Currently, Happy Healthy Thin is the only clinic in all of Tarrant County to offer this unique service.

Other services offered at the new Grapevine, Texas, location include their fully customized weight loss programs, which are tailored to each individual client. Upon arrival at the Grapevine location, each client will be paired with an H2T coach, who is trained in the Happy Healthy Thin method. From there, the H2T coach will come up with a weight loss system that best suits the client and their lifestyle.

Regardless of the plan, when the Happy Healthy Thin method is applied correctly, clients will lose pounds and inches. Typical results are that most female clients lose an average of 20 to 27 pounds, and most male clients lose an average of 31 to 38 pounds on the program.

Finally, Happy Healthy Thin is pleased to announce that along with the opening of their new Grapevine location comes extended office hours. The clinic will now be open longer hours and Saturday appointments will be available in order to serve their clients better and be as convenient as possible.

To learn more about Happy Healthy Thin and their new Grapevine location, please visit: www.happyhealthythin.com.

About Happy Healthy Thin

Happy Healthy Thin is one of the leading weight loss systems in the United States. They take a holistic approach to weight loss, centered around five core values: transformation, teamwork, leadership, WOW client experience, and simplicity.

Contact

Gloria Brown

817-908-7877

info@h2thin.com

