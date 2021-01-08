Lindsay Guion is Featured in Exclusive Interview with Kivo Daily

Kivo Dailyis a global digital media, technology and brand-building company, with a primary focus on business, entrepreneurship, and thought leadership. Lindsay recently sat down to provide insight into how he has adapted to the COVID-19 pandemic.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2021 / Founding Chairman and CEO of GUION PARTNERS, Lindsay Guion was recently featured on Kivo Daily to discuss how he continues to remain productive amid stay-at-home mandates and government lock down measures.

Throughout the interview he stresses the importance of exercise, claiming that it is fundamental to one's physical and mental well-being.

"It has never been more important to maintain a daily workout regimen. Being unable to leave your home, take hikes, or attend a gym, has a major impact on your physical and mental wellbeing. I think that most of us working in an office environment have a difficult enough time moving throughout the day, so make it a priority during this time."

He also encourages those who are at home to adhere to a daily schedule. He claims that it is easy to get sidetracked or distracted without a list of priorities. Designate specific working areas and take the time to plan out your day.

Ultimately, Lindsay reminds readers that this is a challenging time for us all: "Be patient with yourself. We are all experiencing this new reality together, and it is not easy for anyone. Try and experiment with your schedule and do what works best for you."

Those interested in reading the full interview can do so here.

About Lindsay Guion

Lindsay Guion is the Founding Chairman and CEO of GUION PARTNERS - a multi-faceted talent management consultancy specializing in global entertainment, media, technology, and telecommunications. In today's technological landscape, Guion recognizes the importance of utilizing digital platforms as a means to generate brand recognition. As an industry-leading representation firm, the professionals at GUION PARTNERS work diligently to develop innovative solutions to ensure clients achieve success in their respective industries.

Alongside his professional endeavors, Guion is also an active philanthropist, continuously searching for ways to give back to his community. He recently launched the Bessie Smith Scholarship Program, an initiative put forth to help financially support music students who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Contact Information:

Lindsay Guion

Website: lindsayguion.com

advisor@guionpartners.com

SOURCE: Lindsay Guion

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/623640/Lindsay-Guion-is-Featured-in-Exclusive-Interview-with-Kivo-Daily