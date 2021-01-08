Centaurus Energy Inc.: Centaurus Announces Grant of Options

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2021 / Centaurus Energy Inc. ("Centaurus" or the "Company") (TSXV:CTA)(OTCQB:CTARF), is pleased to announce the grant of 24,205,954 options to officers, directors, employees and consultants pursuant to the Company's stock option plan, exercisable at a price of USD$0.04337 (CDN$0.055) per share and expiring on January 8, 2026. In addition, the Company and certain option holders have agreed to cancel 2,700,000 previously issued options originally issued in April 2018. The issuance of options is subject to Exchange approval and the shares issuable upon exercise of the options may not be traded for 4 months and one day from the date of grant.

About Centaurus

Centaurus Energy Inc. (formerly Madalena Energy Inc.) is an independent, Canadian company focused on Argentine upstream oil and gas with operations in four provinces of Argentina where it is focused on the delineation of unconventional resources in the Vaca Muerta shale, Lower Agrio shale and Loma Montosa oil plays. Centaurus is implementing horizontal drilling and completions technology to develop both its conventional and resource plays.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

David D. Tawil

Interim CEO

Ph: (646) 479-9387

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities offered have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

Trading in the securities of Centaurus Energy Inc. should be considered highly speculative. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

