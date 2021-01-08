Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity contract entered into between VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT (Paris:VIE) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2020:
400,000 shares
€ 2,663,218.60
Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,236
Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,448
Traded volume on buy side on semester: 1,088,012 shares for 20,406,803.68
Traded volume on sell side on semester: 978,012 shares for 18,595,211.24
As a reminder:
the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2020 on the liquidity account:
290,000 shares
€ 1,479,131.06
Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,465
Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,480
Traded volume on buy side on semester: 1,318,308 shares for 28,898,948.87
Traded volume on sell side on semester: 1,038,308 shares for 22,431,310.06
the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
0 share
€ 4,000,000.00
The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.
Buy Side
Sell Side
Number of
Number of
Traded volume
Number of
Number of
Traded volume
|Total
1,236
1,088,012
20,406,803.68
1,448
978,012
18,595,211.24
|1/7/2020
36
32,500
637,650.00
24
17,000
336,090.00
|2/7/2020
34
20,500
412,870.00
|3/7/2020
4
2,500
50,250.00
|7/7/2020
3
10,000
200,000.00
|9/7/2020
30
20,000
390,400.00
|10/7/2020
3
2,500
48,000.00
9
7,500
146,175.00
|13/07/2020
2
1,000
19,770.00
|14/07/2020
30
6,000
115,560.00
3
6,000
115,560.00
|15/07/2020
4
4,000
78,160.00
|16/07/2020
6
5,000
97,150.00
3
1,000
19,540.00
|17/07/2020
8
11,000
212,850.00
10
1,000
19,610.00
|20/07/2020
4
6,500
124,735.00
5
4,000
77,880.00
|21/07/2020
6
5,000
99,400.00
|22/07/2020
21
19,000
381,710.00
|23/07/2020
7
7,500
149,550.00
21
2,500
50,750.00
|24/07/2020
12
10,000
195,500.00
|27/07/2020
24
20,000
388,800.00
19
15,000
295,050.00
|28/07/2020
4
2,500
49,550.00
|29/07/2020
5
5,000
99,000.00
44
22,500
455,175.00
|30/07/2020
94
79,000
1,559,460.00
9
4,000
81,280.00
|31/07/2020
64
52,500
1,017,450.00
64
27,500
543,125.00
|3/8/2020
38
17,500
333,375.00
43
12,500
240,750.00
|4/8/2020
27
7,500
145,800.00
|5/8/2020
2
2,500
48,725.00
|6/8/2020
7
5,000
95,600.00
|7/8/2020
10
2,500
48,275.00
|10/8/2020
18
5,000
98,100.00
|11/8/2020
8
5,000
100,600.00
|12/8/2020
6
2,500
49,925.00
3
2,500
50,650.00
|13/08/2020
2
3,500
71,715.00
|14/08/2020
8
5,000
100,600.00
|17/08/2020
3
2,500
49,350.00
|18/08/2020
9
7,500
145,575.00
4
2,500
49,400.00
|20/08/2020
15
10,000
187,700.00
|21/08/2020
3
2,500
46,850.00
1
2,500
47,500.00
|24/08/2020
24
7,500
144,450.00
|25/08/2020
12
9,500
183,920.00
2
2,500
49,400.00
|26/08/2020
15
14,804
285,421.12
1
804
15,485.04
|27/08/2020
8
12,500
238,375.00
2
1,000
19,190.00
|28/08/2020
6
10,000
189,800.00
3
5,000
95,900.00
|31/08/2020
69
49,000
986,370.00
|1/9/2020
18
35,000
689,150.00
10
7,500
153,225.00
|2/9/2020
3
5,000
100,000.00
|3/9/2020
7
5,000
100,000.00
3
2,500
50,025.00
|4/9/2020
18
22,500
442,800.00
1
1,000
20,000.00
|7/9/2020
2
5,000
98,150.00
8
4,000
79,160.00
|8/9/2020
8
7,500
148,275.00
|9/9/2020
11
12,500
249,250.00
|10/9/2020
22
27,500
538,725.00
2
1,000
20,040.00
|11/9/2020
32
24,000
464,160.00
|14/09/2020
3
5,000
96,450.00
|Total
1,236
1,088,012
|20,406,803,68
1,448
978,012
18,595,211.24
|15/09/2020
28
36,500
694,230.00
3
2,000
38,380.00
|16/09/2020
6
7,500
141,075.00
11
6,500
123,305.00
|17/09/2020
5
7,500
140,325.00
3
2,000
37,580.00
|18/09/2020
9
14,000
262,220.00
1
5,500
104,225.00
|21/09/2020
20
15,000
274,800.00
7
5,000
92,000.00
|22/09/2020
21
10,000
183,400.00
11
8,000
147,680.00
|23/09/2020
2
2,500
46,100.00
|24/09/2020
31
37,500
675,750.00
24
11,500
206,885.00
|25/09/2020
37
25,500
465,630.00
|28/09/2020
4
2,500
45,950.00
3
2,500
46,375.00
|29/09/2020
8
10,000
180,000.00
26
15,000
273,750.00
|30/09/2020
2
2,000
37,380.00
|1/10/2020
4
2,000
37,120.00
|2/10/2020
1
1,000
18,430.00
6
1,000
18,610.00
|5/10/2020
9
10,000
184,800.00
13
1,000
18,760.00
|6/10/2020
8
6,500
122,135.00
4
3,500
65,905.00
|7/10/2020
3
2,000
37,700.00
3
2,500
47,375.00
|8/10/2020
9
11,250
212,962.50
7
10,000
189,800.00
|9/10/2020
15
15,000
281,250.00
9
15,000
281,850.00
|12/10/2020
26
7,500
140,850.00
8
11,250
211,275.00
|13/10/2020
33
25,000
455,500.00
|14/10/2020
51
39,000
701,610.00
8
4,000
72,160.00
|15/10/2020
23
22,500
394,425.00
26
22,500
396,450.00
|16/10/2020
8
15,000
261,300.00
18
15,000
264,300.00
|19/10/2020
15
8,000
141,840.00
13
7,500
135,225.00
|20/10/2020
36
25,000
436,250.00
4
2,000
34,900.00
|21/10/2020
8
32,500
555,100.00
26
4,512
77,245.44
|22/10/2020
6
12,500
212,125.00
18
10,548
181,109.16
|23/10/2020
30
18,440
319,012.00
|26/10/2020
2
2,500
42,775.00
|27/10/2020
12
12,500
210,000.00
|28/10/2020
12
12,500
201,750.00
5
2,500
40,650.00
|29/10/2020
16
5,000
79,350.00
1
2,500
40,000.00
|30/10/2020
3
2,500
39,350.00
1
2,500
40,000.00
|2/11/2020
7
7,500
120,150.00
17
10,000
163,900.00
|3/11/2020
5
10,000
169,400.00
|4/11/2020
24
10,000
167,500.00
17
15,000
258,300.00
|5/11/2020
34
16,500
291,060.00
|6/11/2020
18
32,500
544,700.00
1
1,000
16,850.00
|9/11/2020
100
80,000
1,422,400.00
|10/11/2020
57
35,000
642,250.00
|11/11/2020
16
5,000
95,000.00
|12/11/2020
11
5,000
94,000.00
|13/11/2020
10
6,958
129,210.06
1
458
8,564.60
|16/11/2020
13
11,500
219,420.00
|17/11/2020
4
2,000
37,460.00
4
3,000
56,820.00
|18/11/2020
26
10,000
187,000.00
|19/11/2020
16
15,000
277,500.00
|20/11/2020
17
8,000
150,880.00
|23/11/2020
12
15,000
279,300.00
|24/11/2020
20
6,000
112,560.00
|Total
1,236
1,088,012
20,406,803.68
1,448
978,012
18,595,211.24
|25/11/2020
64
52,000
999,960.00
|26/11/2020
10
38,000
745,560.00
|27/11/2020
28
25,000
497,250.00
|30/11/2020
13
2,500
48,750.00
|1/12/2020
9
12,500
247,750.00
|2/12/2020
9
12,500
252,375.00
|3/12/2020
3
2,500
50,000.00
|4/12/2020
1
2,500
50,625.00
|7/12/2020
12
10,000
198,000.00
|8/12/2020
10
10,000
198,700.00
|9/12/2020
13
10,500
210,945.00
|10/12/2020
4
2,500
49,125.00
2
1,000
20,090.00
|11/12/2020
4
5,000
97,500.00
6
2,500
49,125.00
|14/12/2020
1
1,000
19,620.00
|15/12/2020
9
20,000
388,800.00
|16/12/2020
18
7,500
148,650.00
|17/12/2020
5
5,000
99,650.00
|21/12/2020
47
17,500
334,775.00
10
9,500
183,825.00
|22/12/2020
1
2,500
48,325.00
17
6,000
117,360.00
|23/12/2020
39
27,000
541,080.00
|24/12/2020
2
2,500
49,650.00
|28/12/2020
3
2,500
50,000.00
12
10,000
202,000.00
|29/12/2020
3
5,000
102,250.00
|30/12/2020
13
7,500
151,500.00
|31/12/2020
10
5,000
99,750.00
5
2,500
50,250.00
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
Public Limited Company (Société Anonyme) with a share capital of 2,893,056,810
Registered office: 21 rue La Boétie 75008 PARIS France
403 210 032 on the Paris Trade and Companies Register
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT