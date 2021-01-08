Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract entered into between VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT (Paris:VIE) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2020:

400,000 shares

€ 2,663,218.60

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,236

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,448

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 1,088,012 shares for 20,406,803.68

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 978,012 shares for 18,595,211.24

As a reminder:

the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2020 on the liquidity account:

290,000 shares

€ 1,479,131.06

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,465

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,480

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 1,318,308 shares for 28,898,948.87

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 1,038,308 shares for 22,431,310.06

the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

0 share

€ 4,000,000.00

The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.

o0o

Buy Side Sell Side Number of

executions Number of

shares Traded volume

in EUR Number of

executions Number of

shares Traded volume

in EUR Total 1,236 1,088,012 20,406,803.68 1,448 978,012 18,595,211.24 1/7/2020 36 32,500 637,650.00 24 17,000 336,090.00 2/7/2020 34 20,500 412,870.00 3/7/2020 4 2,500 50,250.00 7/7/2020 3 10,000 200,000.00 9/7/2020 30 20,000 390,400.00 10/7/2020 3 2,500 48,000.00 9 7,500 146,175.00 13/07/2020 2 1,000 19,770.00 14/07/2020 30 6,000 115,560.00 3 6,000 115,560.00 15/07/2020 4 4,000 78,160.00 16/07/2020 6 5,000 97,150.00 3 1,000 19,540.00 17/07/2020 8 11,000 212,850.00 10 1,000 19,610.00 20/07/2020 4 6,500 124,735.00 5 4,000 77,880.00 21/07/2020 6 5,000 99,400.00 22/07/2020 21 19,000 381,710.00 23/07/2020 7 7,500 149,550.00 21 2,500 50,750.00 24/07/2020 12 10,000 195,500.00 27/07/2020 24 20,000 388,800.00 19 15,000 295,050.00 28/07/2020 4 2,500 49,550.00 29/07/2020 5 5,000 99,000.00 44 22,500 455,175.00 30/07/2020 94 79,000 1,559,460.00 9 4,000 81,280.00 31/07/2020 64 52,500 1,017,450.00 64 27,500 543,125.00 3/8/2020 38 17,500 333,375.00 43 12,500 240,750.00 4/8/2020 27 7,500 145,800.00 5/8/2020 2 2,500 48,725.00 6/8/2020 7 5,000 95,600.00 7/8/2020 10 2,500 48,275.00 10/8/2020 18 5,000 98,100.00 11/8/2020 8 5,000 100,600.00 12/8/2020 6 2,500 49,925.00 3 2,500 50,650.00 13/08/2020 2 3,500 71,715.00 14/08/2020 8 5,000 100,600.00 17/08/2020 3 2,500 49,350.00 18/08/2020 9 7,500 145,575.00 4 2,500 49,400.00 20/08/2020 15 10,000 187,700.00 21/08/2020 3 2,500 46,850.00 1 2,500 47,500.00 24/08/2020 24 7,500 144,450.00 25/08/2020 12 9,500 183,920.00 2 2,500 49,400.00 26/08/2020 15 14,804 285,421.12 1 804 15,485.04 27/08/2020 8 12,500 238,375.00 2 1,000 19,190.00 28/08/2020 6 10,000 189,800.00 3 5,000 95,900.00 31/08/2020 69 49,000 986,370.00 1/9/2020 18 35,000 689,150.00 10 7,500 153,225.00 2/9/2020 3 5,000 100,000.00 3/9/2020 7 5,000 100,000.00 3 2,500 50,025.00 4/9/2020 18 22,500 442,800.00 1 1,000 20,000.00 7/9/2020 2 5,000 98,150.00 8 4,000 79,160.00 8/9/2020 8 7,500 148,275.00 9/9/2020 11 12,500 249,250.00 10/9/2020 22 27,500 538,725.00 2 1,000 20,040.00 11/9/2020 32 24,000 464,160.00 14/09/2020 3 5,000 96,450.00

Buy Side Sell Side Number of

executions Number of

shares Traded volume

in EUR Number of

executions Number of

shares Traded volume

in EUR Total 1,236 1,088,012 20,406,803,68 1,448 978,012 18,595,211.24 15/09/2020 28 36,500 694,230.00 3 2,000 38,380.00 16/09/2020 6 7,500 141,075.00 11 6,500 123,305.00 17/09/2020 5 7,500 140,325.00 3 2,000 37,580.00 18/09/2020 9 14,000 262,220.00 1 5,500 104,225.00 21/09/2020 20 15,000 274,800.00 7 5,000 92,000.00 22/09/2020 21 10,000 183,400.00 11 8,000 147,680.00 23/09/2020 2 2,500 46,100.00 24/09/2020 31 37,500 675,750.00 24 11,500 206,885.00 25/09/2020 37 25,500 465,630.00 28/09/2020 4 2,500 45,950.00 3 2,500 46,375.00 29/09/2020 8 10,000 180,000.00 26 15,000 273,750.00 30/09/2020 2 2,000 37,380.00 1/10/2020 4 2,000 37,120.00 2/10/2020 1 1,000 18,430.00 6 1,000 18,610.00 5/10/2020 9 10,000 184,800.00 13 1,000 18,760.00 6/10/2020 8 6,500 122,135.00 4 3,500 65,905.00 7/10/2020 3 2,000 37,700.00 3 2,500 47,375.00 8/10/2020 9 11,250 212,962.50 7 10,000 189,800.00 9/10/2020 15 15,000 281,250.00 9 15,000 281,850.00 12/10/2020 26 7,500 140,850.00 8 11,250 211,275.00 13/10/2020 33 25,000 455,500.00 14/10/2020 51 39,000 701,610.00 8 4,000 72,160.00 15/10/2020 23 22,500 394,425.00 26 22,500 396,450.00 16/10/2020 8 15,000 261,300.00 18 15,000 264,300.00 19/10/2020 15 8,000 141,840.00 13 7,500 135,225.00 20/10/2020 36 25,000 436,250.00 4 2,000 34,900.00 21/10/2020 8 32,500 555,100.00 26 4,512 77,245.44 22/10/2020 6 12,500 212,125.00 18 10,548 181,109.16 23/10/2020 30 18,440 319,012.00 26/10/2020 2 2,500 42,775.00 27/10/2020 12 12,500 210,000.00 28/10/2020 12 12,500 201,750.00 5 2,500 40,650.00 29/10/2020 16 5,000 79,350.00 1 2,500 40,000.00 30/10/2020 3 2,500 39,350.00 1 2,500 40,000.00 2/11/2020 7 7,500 120,150.00 17 10,000 163,900.00 3/11/2020 5 10,000 169,400.00 4/11/2020 24 10,000 167,500.00 17 15,000 258,300.00 5/11/2020 34 16,500 291,060.00 6/11/2020 18 32,500 544,700.00 1 1,000 16,850.00 9/11/2020 100 80,000 1,422,400.00 10/11/2020 57 35,000 642,250.00 11/11/2020 16 5,000 95,000.00 12/11/2020 11 5,000 94,000.00 13/11/2020 10 6,958 129,210.06 1 458 8,564.60 16/11/2020 13 11,500 219,420.00 17/11/2020 4 2,000 37,460.00 4 3,000 56,820.00 18/11/2020 26 10,000 187,000.00 19/11/2020 16 15,000 277,500.00 20/11/2020 17 8,000 150,880.00 23/11/2020 12 15,000 279,300.00 24/11/2020 20 6,000 112,560.00

Buy Side Sell Side Number of

executions Number of

shares Traded volume

in EUR Number of

executions Number of

shares Traded volume

in EUR Total 1,236 1,088,012 20,406,803.68 1,448 978,012 18,595,211.24 25/11/2020 64 52,000 999,960.00 26/11/2020 10 38,000 745,560.00 27/11/2020 28 25,000 497,250.00 30/11/2020 13 2,500 48,750.00 1/12/2020 9 12,500 247,750.00 2/12/2020 9 12,500 252,375.00 3/12/2020 3 2,500 50,000.00 4/12/2020 1 2,500 50,625.00 7/12/2020 12 10,000 198,000.00 8/12/2020 10 10,000 198,700.00 9/12/2020 13 10,500 210,945.00 10/12/2020 4 2,500 49,125.00 2 1,000 20,090.00 11/12/2020 4 5,000 97,500.00 6 2,500 49,125.00 14/12/2020 1 1,000 19,620.00 15/12/2020 9 20,000 388,800.00 16/12/2020 18 7,500 148,650.00 17/12/2020 5 5,000 99,650.00 21/12/2020 47 17,500 334,775.00 10 9,500 183,825.00 22/12/2020 1 2,500 48,325.00 17 6,000 117,360.00 23/12/2020 39 27,000 541,080.00 24/12/2020 2 2,500 49,650.00 28/12/2020 3 2,500 50,000.00 12 10,000 202,000.00 29/12/2020 3 5,000 102,250.00 30/12/2020 13 7,500 151,500.00 31/12/2020 10 5,000 99,750.00 5 2,500 50,250.00

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT

Public Limited Company (Société Anonyme) with a share capital of 2,893,056,810

Registered office: 21 rue La Boétie 75008 PARIS France

403 210 032 on the Paris Trade and Companies Register

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210108005559/en/

Contacts:

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT