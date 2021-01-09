Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2021) - EGF Health Holdings Corp. announced today a private placement of up to 7,692,307 units at a price of $0.325 per unit for gross proceeds of up to $2,500,000. Each unit consists of one common share and a half warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the subscriber to purchase an additional common share at an exercise price of $0.50 per share for a period of one year from the closing of the private placement.

The proceeds from the private placement will be used for general working capital. Finder's fees will be paid on the private placement.

About EGF Health Holdings Corp.

EGF Health Holdings Corp. is a Vancouver, B.C. based early-stage life sciences and technology company seeking to acquire or develop business ventures in health and technologies.

EGF HEALTH HOLDINGS CORP.

Derrick Gaon

CEO and Director

derrickgaon@gmail.com

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements," Statements in this news release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to, statements regarding the private placement.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate.

