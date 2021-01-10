A very strong start in 2021, the ATX went up 5,8 per cent. News came from C-Quadrat, Vienna Stock Exchange, Valneva, Financial Market Authority, CA Immo. A new stock market tournament saw the first round. This are the 16 Companies which entered Round 2.http://www.boerse-social.com/tournament. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX up 5,8% to 2.941,75 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX is now at 5,8%. Up to now there were 4 days with a positive and 1 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 0,2% away, from the low 5,8%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2021 is Wednesday with 2,62%, the weakest is Friday with -0,2%. These are the best-performers this week: Kapsch TrafficCom 27,48% in front of SBO 17,52% and Polytec Group 13,18%. And the following stocks performed worst: ...

