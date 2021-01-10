Regional foreign trade first half of 2020: In the first half year of 2020, eight out of nine Austrian federal states registered decreases in their foreign trade values, according to preliminary results by Statistics Austria. The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic led to a significant decline in the overall Austrian foreign trade values (imports -12.6% and exports -11.7%). The strongest reduction on the export side was registered in Styria (-21.9% or Euro -2.93 bn), followed by Upper Austria (-13.9% or Euro -2.77 bn) and Lower Austria (-14.5% or Euro -1.69 bn). Vienna was the only federal state that was able to record an increase on the export side (+0.5% or +€0.06 bn). In terms of imports, Lower Austria (Euro -2.28 bn), Vienna (Euro -2.13 bn) and Upper Austria (Euro -2.03 bn) ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...