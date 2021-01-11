Antengene to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SHANGHAI and SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Antengene Corporation Limited ("Antengene", SEHK: 6996.HK), a leading innovative biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing global first-in-class and/or best-in class therapeutics in hematology and oncology, today announced that it will participate in the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, which is the largest healthcare investment symposium in the industry. Dr. Jay Mei, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Antengene, will present a corporate overview on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 8:40 a.m. EST (Monday, January 11, 2021 at 9:40 p.m. BJT).

Date:Monday, January 11

Time:8:40 a.m. EST

Presenter: Dr. Jay Mei, M.D., Ph.D., Antengene's founder, chairman and chief executive officer

Webcast: https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/healthcare21/sessions/35280-antengene-corporation/webcast?gpu_only=true&kiosk=true

About Antengene

Antengene Corporation Limited ("Antengene", SEHK: 6996.HK) is a leading clinical-stage Asia-Pacific biopharmaceutical company focused on innovative oncology medicines. Antengene aims to provide the most advanced anti-cancer drugs to patients in China, the Asia Pacific Region and around the world. Since its establishment, Antengene has built a pipeline of 12 clinical and pre-clinical stage assets and obtained 11 investigational new drug approvals in Asia Pacific. The vision of Antengene is to "Treat Patients Beyond Borders". Antengene aims to address significant unmet medical needs by discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class/best-in-class therapeutics.

Forward-looking statements

The forward-looking statements made in this article relate only to the events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this article. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. You should read this article completely and with the understanding that our actual future results or performance may be materially different from what we expect. In this article, statements of, or references to, our intentions or those of any of our Directors or our Company are made as of the date of this article. Any of these intentions may alter in light of future development.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1417432/image.jpg