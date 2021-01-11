Capita plc - Capita signs contract to deliver Royal Navy training

11 January 2021

Capita signs contract to deliver Royal Navy training

Further to the announcement of 18 December 2020 that Capita plc ('Capita') had been selected as the winning bidder to provide training services to the Royal Navy and the Royal Marines, Capita today confirms it has signed the contract.

Capita will transform and modernise the Royal Navy's shore-based training across 16 sites in the UK as the lead partner in a consortium which includes Raytheon UK, Elbit Systems UK, Fujitsu and several smaller British suppliers.

The contract will be worth an estimated £1bn for Capita, with opportunities to deliver further training according to the Royal Navy's requirements.

Notes to editors:

The total IFRS 15 transaction price (order book) is £925m over 12 years; this excludes the effect of inflation increases over the contract term and other potential training opportunities with the Royal Navy.

For more information please contact:

Investor enquiries

Stuart Morgan

Director of Investor Relations

Tel: 020 7654 2220

Email: IRteam@capita.co.uk

Media enquiries

Capita external communications

Tel: 0207 654 2399

Email: media@capita.co.uk

Capita is a consulting, transformation and digital services business. Every day our 61,000 colleagues help millions of people, by delivering innovative solutions to transform and simplify the connections between businesses and customers, governments and citizens. We partner with clients and provide the insight and cutting-edge technologies that give time back, allowing them to focus on what they do best and making people's lives easier and simpler. We operate in the UK, Europe, India and South Africa - and across six divisions: Customer Management; Government Services; People Solutions; Software; Specialist Services; and Technology Solutions. Capita is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (CPI.L). Further information can be found at: http://www.capita.com