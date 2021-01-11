Quetzal Capital Plc - Interim Results 1-7-2020 to 31-12-2020

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY QUETZAL CAPITAL PLC TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, AS AMENDED ("MAR"). ON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE ("RIS"), THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

Quetzal Capital Plc

("Quetzal Capital" or the "Company")

Unaudited Financial Results for the Six Months to 31stDecember 2020

Directors' Statement

I hereby announce the interim results of Quetzal Capital. The Company made a pre-tax loss of £16,914 (period ended 31 December 2019 - £26,714).

The Directors have reduced costs to a minimum and are currently reviewing new opportunities for the Company.

Mark Jackson, FCA, MBA,

Director,

8thJanuary 2021

Quetzal Capital PLC

Condensed Profit and Loss Account

for the period from 1 July 2020 to 31 December 2020 Six months to

31/12/20 Six months to

31/12/19 £ £ Revenue - - Operating expenses (16,914) (22,814) Operating loss (16,914) (22,814) Interest payable - (3,900) Loss on ordinary activities before taxation (16,914) (26,714) Corporation tax - - Total comprehensive loss for the period attributable to members (16,914) (26,714)











Quetzal Capital PLC

Condensed Balance Sheet

as at 31 December 2020 Notes 31/12/2020 31/12/2019 £ £ Fixed assets Investments 2 2,187 1,249 Current assets Debtors 4,458 2,100 Creditors: amounts falling due within one year (63,991) (71,341) Net current liabilities (59,533) (69,241) Total assets less current liabilities (57,346) (67,992) Creditors: amounts falling due after more than one year - (292,933) Net liabilities (57,346) (360,925) Capital and reserves Called up share capital 1,552,577 1,545,511 Share premium 1,573,086 1,562,336 Profit and loss account (3,183,009) (3,468,772) Shareholders' funds (57,346) (360,925)

Quetzal Capital PLC

Condensed Statement of Changes in Equity

for the period from 1 July 2020 to 31 December 2020 Share Share Profit Total capital premium and loss account £ £ £ £ At 1 July 2019 1,545,511 1,562,336 (3,442,058) (334,211) Loss for the financial period - - (26,714) (26,714) At 31 December 2019 1,545,511 1,562,336 (3,468,772) (360,925) At 1 July 2020 1,552,202 1,572,336 (3,166,095) (41,557) Loss for the financial period - - (16,914) (16,914) Shares issued 375 750 - 1,125 At 31 December 2020 1,552,577 1,573,086 (3,183,009) (57,346)

Quetzal Capital PLC

Condensed cash-flow statement

as at 31 December 2020 Six months to Six months to 31/12/2020 31/12/2019 £ £ Cashflows from operating activities Operating loss (16,914) (26,714) Movement in working capital: (Increase)/ decrease in trade and other receivables 3,037 4,114 (Decrease)/ increase in trade and other payables (22,248) 22,600 Cash used in operations (36,125) - Financing activities Loans received 35,000 - Net share proceeds in period 1,125 - 36,125 - Increase/(Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents - - Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period - - Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period - -

Quetzal Capital PLC

Notes to the Abridged Accounts

for the period from 1 July 2020 to 31 December 2020 1 Financial information The financial information set out above does not constitute statutory accounts within the meaning of Section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. It has been prepared on a going concern basis in accordance with the recognition and measurement criteria of the IFRS as adopted by the European Union. The accounting policies used in the preparation of this set of condensed interim financial are consistent with those set out in the Company's annual financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2020 and those that will be used in the preparation of the financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2021. Statutory accounts for the year ended 30 June 2020 were approved by the board of directors on 2 December 2020 and delivered to the Registrar of Companies. The report of the auditor on those financial statements was unqualified. The financial information for the period ended 31 December 2020 has not been audited or reviewed. As permitted the Company has chosen not to adopt IAS34 'Interim Financial Statements' in preparing this financial information. Going concern The Directors, having made appropriate enquiries, consider that adequate resources exist and continued support of the directors is forthcoming for the Company to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future, therefore, it is appropriate to adopt the going concern basis in preparing the condensed interim financial statements for the period ended 31 December 2020. 2 Investments Investments in subsidiary Other undertakings investments Total £ £ £ Cost At 1 July 2020 1000 1187 2187 At 31 December 2020 1000 1187 2187 3 Earnings per share The calculation of basic earnings per share is based on the loss attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by the weighted average of ordinary shares in issue being 22,333,235 during the period. This results in a loss per share of 0.08p (2019 - 0.002p).

This announcement has been issued after due and careful enquiry; the Directors of Quetzal Capital Plc accept responsibility for the content.

REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT ENDS

Enquiries:

Quetzal Capital Plc

Mark Jackson: +44 1482 794654

Keith, Bayley, Rogers & Co. Limited

Graham Atthill-Beck: +44 7506 43 41 07; Graham.Atthill-Beck@kbrl.co.uk; blackpearladvisers@gmail.com

Brinsley Holman: +44 7776 30 22 28; Brinsley.Holman@kbrl.co.uk