Modulus Oncology Appoints Tim Edwards as Chairman

Sheffield, UK, 11 January 2021: Modulus Oncology, a new and rapidly emerging private biotech company focused on treating hard-to-treat cancers, has appointed Tim Edwards as Chairman, with immediate effect.

Tim has extensive experience in the biotech sector, both as a board member for various UK initiatives and private biotech companies and in designing and leading multiple strategic transactions and exits. Tim currently serves as Executive Chair of Karus Therapeutics, non-executive Chair of Storm Therapeutics and Director of AstronauTX Limited.

Tim's previous roles include Governing Board member of InnovateUK, the UK's innovation agency, Non-Executive Director of the Cell Therapy Catapult, and Chair of the UK BioIndustry Association. He was also a Director and COO of TRex Bio Limited and Enara Bio, both SV Health Investors' portfolio companies. He was also Chairman of Atopix Therapeutics Limited, acquired by Chiesi Farmaceutici SpA in 2016, and was President and CEO of Cellzome Inc, acquired by GlaxoSmithKline plc in 2012.

Tim is also a non-executive Director of Record PLC, a leading global currency management firm, a Trustee of the Institute for Research in Schools, and a Fellow of the RSA, a charity founded in 1754 which drives ideas, innovation and social change.

Dr Alan Wise, CEO of Modulus Oncology, commented:"We are absolutely delighted to welcome a Chairperson of Tim's calibre to our Board. We believe it is a testament to the strength of our potential first-in-class drug, and we look forward to benefiting from Tim's advisory expertise and network as we progress towards the clinic."

Tim Edwards, Chair of Modulus Oncology, commented:"I'm really excited to join the team at Modulus. The strength of their team, their deep expertise in receptor biology and target identification, and the potential of their molecule to be the basis for a first-in-class portfolio of treatments for hard-to-treat cancers is an extremely attractive proposition to be involved with. I look forward to working more closely with the team as they prepare their proprietary research to enter the clinic."

Modulus was created as a spin out from the University of Sheffield (TUOS) and is focused on developing a new first-in-class drug, created by scientists from the TUOS team which could improve the life expectancy and quality of life for patients with cancers such as pancreatic and relapsed breast cancer.

About Modulus Oncology

Modulus Oncology Ltd is a pioneering new private biotech company focused on treating hard-to-treat cancers. Modulus was created by a founding team of scientists from the University of Sheffield (TUOS) and a team of successful biotech entrepreneurs. The research which underpins the company was made possible by funding from the Wellcome Trust's 'seeding drug discovery initiative' programme. The deep scientific insights of the TUOS founding team in receptor biology focused on adrenomedullin receptor 2 or AM2R, coupled with a sophisticated drug discovery approach, has resulted in the promising asset portfolio at Modulus Oncology.

For more information, please visit: www.modulusoncology.com

The University of Sheffield

With almost 29,000 of the brightest students from over 140 countries, learning alongside over 1,200 of the best academics from across the globe, the University of Sheffield is one of the world's leading universities. A member of the UK's prestigious Russell Group of leading research-led institutions, Sheffield offers world-class teaching and research excellence across a wide range of disciplines. Unified by the power of discovery and understanding, staff and students at the university are committed to finding new ways to transform the world we live in. Sheffield is the only university to feature in The Sunday Times 100 Best Not-For-Profit Organisations to Work For 2018 and for the last eight years has been ranked in the top five UK universities for Student Satisfaction by Times Higher Education. Sheffield has six Nobel Prize winners among former staff and students and its alumni go on to hold positions of great responsibility and influence all over the world, making significant contributions in their chosen fields. Global research partners and clients include Boeing, Rolls-Royce, Unilever, AstraZeneca, Glaxo SmithKline, Siemens and Airbus, as well as many UK and overseas government agencies and charitable foundations.

About Wellcome

Wellcome exists to improve health by helping great ideas to thrive. We support researchers, we take on big health challenges, we campaign for better science, and we help everyone get involved with science and health research.? We are a politically and financially independent foundation.