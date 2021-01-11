DJ Royal KPN N.V. Press Release: KPN nominates Gerard van de Aast to Supervisory Board

KPN nominates Gerard van de Aast to Supervisory Board KPN's Supervisory Board is pleased to announce the nomination of Mr Gerard van de Aast for appointment to the Supervisory Board of KPN for a term of four years as of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 14 April 2021. He will succeed Derk Haank who will step down at the end of his third and final term as member of KPN's Supervisory Board. Mr Van de Aast (63, Dutch) is a seasoned executive with a recognized track record at board level in various sectors ranging from construction to software engineering, both in the Netherlands and abroad. His executive experience includes CEO positions at Reed Business, VolkerWessels and Imtech NV. Mr Van de Aast is currently Chairman of the Supervisory Board of NS Group, vice-chairman of the Supervisory Board of Signify NV and member of the Supervisory Board of Witteveen+Bos, the consultancy and engineering firm where he started his professional career in 1979. Duco Sickinghe, Chairman of the Supervisory Board: "Gerard brings with him a wealth of leadership and diverse industry experience. We welcome him on board and look forward to working with him in guiding KPN on its path to long-term growth. He will succeed Derk whom we thank for his invaluable contribution to the course and success of KPN during his 12-year tenure as Supervisory Board member." The appointment will take effect upon a decision of KPN's shareholders at KPN's AGM on 14 April 2021. The invitation and the agenda for the AGM will follow in March.

January 11, 2021 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)